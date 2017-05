Maravela & Asociatii is honorary patron of the socio-medical centre of HOSPICE Casa Sperantei from Adunatii Copaceni..

As honorary patron, Maravela & Asociatii supports the “Don’t let those fighting for their lives become invisible” campaign through various actions as: encouraging employees, clients and collaborators to redirect 2% of income tax to HOSPICE Casa Sperantei, fundraising, pro bono assistance, etc.