Maravela shortlisted for Law firm of the Year: Romania

For the third year in a row, Maravela & Asociații has been shortlisted by a reputed jury appointed by The Lawyer European Awards 2017 for the Law firm of the Year: Romania award.

Now in their eighth year, The Lawyer European Awards were the first initiative of their kind to reward and celebrate excellence across the European legal market. This year the awards recognise strategic vision, particularly focusing on cross-border initiatives, robust partnership culture, strong financial performance and growth, consistent excellence in delivery of legal services as well as outstanding talent management.

Structured in 24 categories (by country, region, types of deals, but also recognising the managing partner of the year and holding a distinct global in-house category), the awards showcase the achievements of firms to the rest of the industry.