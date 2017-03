The firm was named Law firm of the Year: Romania at the recent The Lawyer European Awards. This is an extract from the citation:

Maravela & Asociații was conceived as an alternative to the leading models present in the Romanian market, implementing a ‘no-work-during-free-time’ policy rare in the legal sector. This policy has not held back success. In the last year the firm has picked up numerous major new clients from across the globe, but particularly from Germany,