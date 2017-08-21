Maravela helps Standex in first Romanian investment

Maravela Asociații assisted the Amercan Group Standex International Corporation regarding its first investment on the Romanian market, namely the acquisition of the Romanian branch of laser specialist Piazza Rossa Group.

Maravela’s team was co-ordinated by Gelu Maravela, Managing Partner, Felix Tapai, Tax Partner and the specialist Stelios Savva, Of counsel.

Complex assistance consisted of all tax related aspects of the transaction, including tax related due diligence and U.S. GAAP reporting of all Romanian jurisdiction tax records. Other firms advising the buyer were Sinescu & Nazat, Mondini & Resconi (Italy) and Lazzari Law Firm (Italy).