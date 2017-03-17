Maravela & Asociatii teams up with National Antifraud and Anticorruption Conference

Maravela & Asociatii has signed up to be a strategic partner at the third edition of the National Antifraud and Anticorruption Conference, organised by the Romanian National Internal Control Institute, on 20 March, 2017, at Sheraton Hotel in Bucharest.

With the topic effective management of the antifraud and anticorruption systems, the professional event aims to increase knowledge and proper implementation of measures to help prevent corruption and fraud in both public and private sectors.

Alongside Maravela & Asociatii`s lawyers, the conference speakers are both international and local experts, professionals with extensive expertise in multidisciplinary areas, having top specialisations and certifications, having a clear vision of the best ways to implement and monitor the an adequate and effective antifraud and anticorruption management system.

Currently at its third edition, the National Antifraud and Anticorruption Conference, a landmark event of the Institute, aims to organise a debate within a framework of constructive and interactive dialogue, consisting of ideas, interests and topics concerning best practices on antifraud and anticorruption management.

The professional event is aimed at those working in the field or who are interested in these topics, understanding that fraud is a universal phenomenon that can occur at any time, entailing profound consequences, in various forms.

Further details about the conference, partners, organisers, speakers and topics are available on the official page of the event, here.