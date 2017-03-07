Maravela & Asociatii reinforces its partner ranks

Dana Radulescu, formerly Insolvency Partner, is now a Partner within the advisory practice group of Maravela & Asociatii.

Valedictorian of Bucharest University Law School, Dana also holds a bachelor’s degree in law (Maîtrise en Droit Européen) from Université Paris, Pantheon-Sorbonne in France and is a former Partner of reputed Romanian law firms (Vernon David, Borza & Asociatii and Rubin Meyer Doru & Trandafir).

Dana has been lead counsel in significant privatisations/M&A deals, financing projects and restructurings.