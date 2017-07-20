Maravela & Asociatii appoints partner from Almaj & Albu

Maravela & Asociatii has strengthened its team with the addition of Alexandra Rimbu to its partner ranks.

With over nine years of experience in business law, Rimbu assisted numerous high profile clients in important international business law firms such as J&A Garrigues SLP (over 2000 attorneys, with offices in 13 countries, on 4 continents) and in reputed local firms such as Musat & Asociatii.

She was previously equity partner with the local firm Almaj & Albu.

Rimbu’s expertise covers corporate/M&A, contracts, employment, PPP, construction & infrastructure as well as competition and IP matters, in various sectors. Furthermore, she was involved in many complex litigations and international arbitrations.

Her client portfolio consists of large corporations and private investors.