Macfarlanes makes up three in 2017 promos round

Macfarlanes has promoted three of its associates to partnership.

The three who get the nod as of 1 May are M&A lawyer Richard Burrows, tax associate Jeremy Moncrieff and Sarah Ward of the banking and finance team.

Ward is the only one of the new partners to have trained with the firm, with Burrows having joined as a senior associates from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Moncrieff from Allen & Overy.

The number of promotions is smaller than last year, when six were made up in an all-male round.

Five were made up in 2015 and nine in a bumper round the year before that.

Senior partner Charles Martin said: “In a market that is tough and likely to get tougher the commitment of highly talented young partners to driving forward their respective practice areas is of critical importance. We are confident that these three lawyers will each play an important part in the future success of the firm.”