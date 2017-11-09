Lord Neuberger joins One Essex Court in trophy hire

Lord Neuberger has joined One Essex Court as an arbitrator after announcing his retirement from the bench.

Lord Grabiner QC, a commercial barrister at the set, confirmed that Former Supreme Court judge Neuberger would join chambers with immediate effect.

Neuberger said: “I am very pleased to be joining One Essex Court, and, having retired from the bench, I am looking forward to what I hope will be an equally stimulating time as an arbitrator.

Judging and arbitration have much in common, but there are also a number of significant distinctions.”

Neuberger retired from the highest juridical position at the end of September, following a career that saw him preside over the landmark Article 50 case, in which the court ruled that parliament could not rely on royal prerogative alone to trigger Article 50 and must seek parliamentary approval.

He became the country’s youngest Law Lord in 2007 after ­spending just two years in the Court of Appeal. His rise through the judicial ranks was one of the swiftest in legal ­history. In 2009, he became the 95th Master of the Rolls (MR) before he was made President of the Supreme Court in 2012.

In the summer Baroness Hale of Richmond was confirmed as Neuberger’s successor, the first women to become president of the Supreme Court.

Lady Hale graduated from Cambridge University in 1966 and qualified as a barrister. She practised family and social welfare law at the Manchester Bar but her main career was as an academic. She taught law at Manchester University until 1984, when she became the first woman to be appointed to the Law Commission, the statutory body which promotes the reform of the law.

She was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 1989 and in 1994 she became a High Court judge. In 1999 she was the second woman to be promoted to the Court of Appeal, following Dame Elizabeth Butler-Sloss, before becoming the first woman Law Lord.