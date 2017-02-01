Loan Market Association inaugural seminar in Zurich

The Loan Market Association (LMA) will be holding its inaugural seminar in Zurich on 7 February 2017. This one day event will cover:

  • The LMA investment grade facility agreement: introduction and commercial aspects
  • Update on LMA documents and hot topics
  • Economic and market outlook
  • Structured trade and commodities finance: challenges and opportunities
  • Heads of syndication panel debate
  • Non-bank investors: developments and opportunities

Luc Defferrard and Lukas Wyss will be speaking on Update on LMA documents and selected Swiss legal topics.

