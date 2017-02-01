Loan Market Association inaugural seminar in Zurich

The Loan Market Association (LMA) will be holding its inaugural seminar in Zurich on 7 February 2017. This one day event will cover:

The LMA investment grade facility agreement: introduction and commercial aspects

Update on LMA documents and hot topics

Economic and market outlook

Structured trade and commodities finance: challenges and opportunities

Heads of syndication panel debate

Non-bank investors: developments and opportunities

Luc Defferrard and Lukas Wyss will be speaking on Update on LMA documents and selected Swiss legal topics.