LK Shields makes addition to litigation and disputes team

LK Shields has appointed Rachel Lee to its litigation and dispute resolution department.

Lee joins the department as an associate solicitor.

Lee specialises in insurance defence with a particular focus on professional indemnity claims.

She practices in commercial litigation and dispute resolution with a focus on professional indemnity defence litigation. She also has a particular specialism in construction claims and has acted in disputes involving architects, engineers, project managers and quantity surveyors.

