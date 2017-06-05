LK Shields advises InfraVia on Carechoice acquisition

We were delighted to advise InfraVia Capital Partners on the successful acquisition of Carechoice, the second largest private owner and operator of nursing homes in Ireland, by InfraVia European Fund III.

Carechoice currently operates six nursing homes across Ireland. InfraVia Capital Partners is an investment manager with €1.7bn of assets under management.

Gerry Halpenny, head of M&A at LK Shields, led the team on the acquisition with assistance from David Brangam, John Campbell, Neil O’Keefe, Jennifer O’Neill and others members of the team at LK Shields.