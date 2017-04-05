LK Shields advises Enterprise Ireland over €44m seed investment opportunities

Enterprise Ireland is seeking commercially viable expressions of interest from commercially focused venture capital funds targeting seed and early stage companies.

On 31 March, Enterprise Ireland issued its third call for expressions of interest in securing investment under the Seed & Venture Capital Scheme 2013–2018. Up to €44m is available to invest in companies in the seed and early stages of development across a number of sectors.

The closing date for receipt of expressions of interest is 31 May 2017 at 12 noon. For further information visit www.enterprise-ireland.com/svcapital