LK Shields has advised Cignal on a considerable expansion of its telecommunication towers portfolio.

Cignal is Ireland’s newest communications infrastructure provider and was created by the acquisition of the extensive Coillte telecoms portfolio in September 2015.

Gerry Halpenny, head of M&A at LK Shields, led the team on the acquisition with assistance from Corporate associates David Brangam and Rose Gaynor. Peter O’Reilly advised on the property aspects of the acquisition.