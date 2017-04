Ammeraal Beltech is a Dutch developer and manufacturer of process and conveyor belting. Fogarty Belting has been serving the Irish and Northern Irish belting industry for over 35 years.

Ammeraal Beltech is a portfolio company of Advent International, a global private equity firm with $32bn invested across 40 countries.

Emmet Scully led the LK Shields team on the acquisition with assistance from Corporate associates David Brangam and Rose Gaynor.