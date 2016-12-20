Litigation tracker: Cloisters pips Littleton Chambers to top EAT rankings

Cloisters was the most active chambers in the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) in 2015 and the first three quarters of 2015, according to exclusive data compiled by The Lawyer.

Cloisters made 61 appearances while Littleton Chambers made 59 and Old Square Chambers 50. These three chambers collectively accounted for 28 per cent of all chambers’ appearances.

Outer Temple Chambers made 38 appearances, 11 King’s Bench Walk made 33 and No 5 Chambers made 24.

Ninety-five unique chambers represented clients at the EAT and 16 appeared more than ten times.

These rankings are based on recorded judgments tracked in The Lawyer Litigation Tracker, a live database of more than 6,000 recorded judgments in English and Singaporean courts.

The Lawyer Litigation Tracker consists of 399 recorded judgments in the EAT.

Rachel Kamm, of 11KBW, was the most active barrister at the EAT. She appeared eight times, always representing the Ministry of Justice.

On all but one of these cases she worked alongside Charles Bourne QC, also of 11KBW. Bourne was the joint second most active barrister, with seven appearances.

Kamm and Bourne were both instructed directly by The Treasury Solicitor’s Department for all cases.

Thomas Cordrey, of Devereux Chambers, was the joint second most active barrister in the EAT, making seven appearances.

He represented a variety of organisations including Hewlett Packard, Xerox, British Gas and Surrey Primary Care Trust. He was instructed by a different law firm for each case.