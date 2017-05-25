Link MyView with Timekeeper’s Outlook Appointments

CompuLaw’s best practices webinars are intended to provide relevant and insightful information about CompuLaw functionality and best practices on how to leverage CompuLaw to help improve your business.

During this month’s webinar, see how MyView allows you to:

View real time information that is calendared in CompuLaw through graphical calendars and reporting functions via a user-friendly, web-based application

GiveTimekeepers, Legal Secretaries and clients access with little-to-no training

Access the application directly from Outlook appointments

Date: Friday, June 2, 2017 at 2:00PM ET / 11:00AM PT

Host: Tony Gitelis, Sr. Solution and Customer Experience Advisor at Aderant