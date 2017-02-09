Lex Mundi firms help manufacturer with distribution in multiple jurisdictions

A worldwide manufacturer of consumer products contacted Simpson Grierson, Lex Mundi member firm for New Zealand, requesting information about product distribution, sales and marketing compliance in key global markets.

The client was redesigning its packaging for distribution in several countries. To ensure the labels complied with each country’s legal requirements the client needed to know what required information to display on the labels, including product names, text placement and which language(s).

Simpson Grierson contacted fellow Lex Mundi member firms in eight countries to provide the local advice and legal information the client needed.

The member firms engaged were Clayton Utz (Australia); Demarest e Almeida (Brazil); Blake, Cassels & Graydon (Canada, Alberta, Ontario and Québec); Gide Loyrette Nouel (France); Noerr LLP (Germany); Maclay Murray & Spens (Scotland); Bowman Gilfillan (South Africa); and Morrison & Foerster (USA, California).