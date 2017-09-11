Learn about legal tech at the Clio Cloud Conference 2017

From billing and virtual reality in the courtroom, to chatbots and digital marketing, there isn’t a better place for you to learn the latest about legal technology than Clio Cloud Conference 2017 in New Orleans, September 25 & 26 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.

It’s two full days of tech-savvy lawyer cheat codes to propel your practice, with lots of breaks for wellness and Big Easy blues.

Check out the agenda here.

Build a better practice without neglecting your mind and body

Here’s more of what you can expect from #ClioCloud9:

All-day massage chairs in our tranquil and relaxing Zen Room

All-day professional headshots (including a makeup artist!)

All-day accessible Game Rooms with life-size games and giant puzzles

Morning run through New Orleans (all levels welcome!)

Sunrise yoga

All the coffee, tea, drinks, and snacks you can handle

Complimentary breakfast and lunch

We’re 90 per cent sold out, but we saved a spot just for you.

See you in N’awlins!