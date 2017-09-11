Learn about legal tech at the Clio Cloud Conference 2017

From billing and virtual reality in the courtroom, to chatbots and digital marketing, there isn’t a better place for you to learn the latest about legal technology than Clio Cloud Conference 2017 in New Orleans, September 25 & 26 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.

It’s two full days of tech-savvy lawyer cheat codes to propel your practice, with lots of breaks for wellness and Big Easy blues.

Check out the agenda here.

Build a better practice without neglecting your mind and body

Here’s more of what you can expect from #ClioCloud9:

  • All-day massage chairs in our tranquil and relaxing Zen Room
  • All-day professional headshots (including a makeup artist!)
  • All-day accessible Game Rooms with life-size games and giant puzzles
  • Morning run through New Orleans (all levels welcome!)
  • Sunrise yoga
  • All the coffee, tea, drinks, and snacks you can handle
  • Complimentary breakfast and lunch

We’re 90 per cent sold out, but we saved a spot just for you.

See you in N’awlins!

