Lawyers from Trump’s firm join fight against ‘Muslim ban’

US President Donald Trump's personal law firm Morgan Lewis & Bockius has joined the ranks of law firms providing support to those affected by his executive immigration order last Friday (27 January).
US President Donald Trump's personal law firm Morgan Lewis & Bockius has joined the ranks of law firms providing support to those affected by his executive immigration order last Friday (27 January).
Register now to continue reading this article
Already have access? Sign in below
Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: subscriptions@thelawyer.com