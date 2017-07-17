The Lawyer Awards 2017: The highlights

The Lawyer Awards 2017 was the biggest night of the year for the legal profession, bringing together over 1,300 managing partners, general counsel, private practice and in-house lawyers and top barristers.

Hosted by actor Rob Brydon, highlights of the night included Mishcon de Reya taking home the Law firm of the Year Award, while Dentons won International firm of the Year and Blackstone Chambers won Chambers of the year. Read the full list of winners here: https://www.thelawyer.com/mishcon-triumphs-firm-year-lawyer-awards/

Congratulations to all of our 2017 winners and finalists!

Read more about the event and the Book of the Night here.