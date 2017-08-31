The Law Society has failed to strike out an application that stated the body owes a duty of care to users of its website after a fraudulent solicitor and law firm was listed on its Find A Solicitor function.
The Law Society has failed to strike out an application that stated the body owes a duty of care to users of its website after a fraudulent solicitor and law firm was listed on its Find A Solicitor function.
Simply register now for free to access The Lawyer’s award-winning journalism on desktop and mobile.
Register now to continue reading this article
Already have access? Sign in below
Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: customerservices@thelawyer.com