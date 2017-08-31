Law Society fails to strike out negligence claim in “Find a Solicitor” row

By

The Law Society has failed to strike out an application that stated the body owes a duty of care to users of its website after a fraudulent solicitor and law firm was listed on its Find A Solicitor function.

