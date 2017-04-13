Labrador deal wins Air Finance Deal of the Year award

Airfinance Journal has recognised Labrador Aviation Finance’s $928m ABS deal as Editor’s Deal of the Year for 2016. Conyers Dill & Pearman acted as offshore counsel alongside Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP as onshore counsel.

Conyers advised Labrador Aviation Finance Limited, in relation to a pool of 20 passenger aircraft with a value of $928m and the issuance of $709m fixed-rate asset-backed notes in series A and B listed on the Irish Stock Exchange, and an E Certificate.

This deal was also named the 2017 Editor’s Deal of the Year at the 2017 Aviation 100 Global Leaders Awards, presented by Airline Economics.