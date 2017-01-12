KWM to cancel training contracts tomorrow

King & Wood Mallesons trainees will have their training contracts cancelled tomorrow (Friday 13) as the firm makes arrangements for them to transition to other organisations.

Trainees were informed of the developments by email yesterday.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “In order for trainees to transfer to a new firm, the training contracts need to be terminated, so this is that is the necessary and responsible thing for us to do.”

The process may take up to 30 days, and Lawyer 2B understands that a number of KWM trainees are already working at other firms for the duration of this period.

As partners have departed to other firms, so too have trainees. However, so far only Goodwin Proctor has confirmed that it has taken five after Lawyer 2B revealed the news last week. understands that several other firms have agreed to take or interview trainees.

The firm stopped paying wages to staff last week.