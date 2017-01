Jitka Logesová, a Partner at Kinstellar’s Prague office, has been named a Vice-Chair of the International Bar Association’s (IBA) Anti-Corruption Committee. During her term she will begin taking the lead on some Committee projects, including proposing and organising a regional anti-corruption conference in Central Europe.

She has 20 years’ experience advising leading international groups, financial institutions, and other major investors on large-scale transactions in Emerging Europe.