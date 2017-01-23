Kinstellar’s joint energy client seminar with KPMG

Kinstellar’s Budapest office held a successful joint energy client seminar together with KPMG Hungary regarding the EU Commission’s new energy sector regulatory package (“Clean Energy for All Europeans”). More than 80 client participants attended the event, representing a wide spectrum of the Hungarian energy market.

Kristóf Ferenczi, Partner and head of Kinstellar’s firmwide Energy practice, spoke about the main elements and novelties of the new regulations as well the next steps relating to what it also referred to as the European Commission’s “Winter Package”.

Balázs Sepsey, a Kinstellar Managing Associate in Budapest, explained the new rules on renewable energy support schemes under the “Winter Package” and their interplay with the recently introduced Hungarian renewable energy support scheme, METÁR.