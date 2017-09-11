Kinstellar partner Jitka Logesova speaks at IBA Europe Caucasus Asia Forum 2017

Kinstellar is delighted to have been part of this year’s IBA Europe-Caucasus-Asia (ECA) Forum, which took place in London on 6 – 8 September. The conference, a linchpin between Asia and Europe, introduces lawyers from around the world to the post-Soviet region for over a decade, offering its delegates great cultural programmes with numerous networking events every year.

Jitka Logesova, Partner and head of our firm-wide Compliance, Risk and Sensitive Investigations practice and Vice-Chair of the IBA’s Anti-Corruption Committee, was part of the panel addressing the role of the legal profession in building a corruption-free environment. The topics debated included: the latest developments in anti-corruption reforms in the ECA region, the role of the legal practitioners in building a corruption-free environment – interaction with outside counsel in the region and the implementation of compliance programmes, the recent FCPA cases and other anti-corruption trends in the region.

Jitka, in her capacity as Vice-Chair of the IBA’s Anti-Corruption Committee underlined the IBA’s Anti-Corruption Committee efforts to help governments create legal frameworks which would enable them to combat corruption effectively. The Anticorruption Committee has, for example, prepared the Supplementary Submission to the Australian Senate Economics Reference Committee on Australia‘s Foreign Bribery Laws published on 4 August 2017 and providing recommendations addressed to the Australian Senate on reforms to Australia’s foreign bribery laws.

The work of the Anticorruption Committee is currently divided into four subcommittees: Asset Recovery, Double Jeopardy, Drivers of Corruption and Structured Settlements. Pure law enforcement, judicial integrity, non or week whistleblowing protection are other pressing issues that the post-soviet countries have to deal with, all also being addressed by the IBA’s Anticorruption Committee.

