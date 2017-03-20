Kinstellar named ‘Law Firm of the Year in Central Europe’

Kinstellar has been named “2017 Law Firm of the Year: Central Europe”, for the second year in a row, by the leading UK and European legal magazine The Lawyer, at its annual European Awards ceremony. This year’s event was held at The Grange St Paul’s hotel in London on March 16 and was attended by over 300 European managing partners, partners and in-house counsel.

Kinstellar is also proud to have been shortlisted for the “Law Firm of the Year: Eastern Europe and The Balkans”; “Law Firm of the Year: Romania’’ and “Law Firm of the Year: CIS and Ukraine’’ categories at the ceremony.