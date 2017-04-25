Kinstellar and Linklaters advise on KazMunayGas $2.75bn Eurobonds issue

Kinstellar and Linklaters have successfully advised the joint lead managers and dealers – Citibank Global Markets, Deutsche Bank, UBS Investment Bank, Halyk Finance and SkyBridge Invest – on the update of the $10.5bn Global Medium Term Notes Programme established by KazMunayGas and its finance subsidiary KazMunaiGaz Finance Sub BV, and the issuance of $2.75bn notes.

KazMunayGas is the national company for the exploration, production, transportation and refining of hydrocarbons in Kazakhstan with a turnover of $2.128m in 2016.

The Kinstellar team was led by Joel Benjamin (managing partner), and included Adlet Yerkinbayev (partner), Maksim Grekov (of counsel) and Lena Makarenko (associate).