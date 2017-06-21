Kinstellar hosts risk event in Prague

Kinstellar and Thomson Reuters will co-organise an interactive and practical discussion focusing on: the concept of risk-free company, third-party due diligence (KYC), anti money laundering (AML) regulation and the new legislation concerning the registration of ultimate beneficial owners. The event will take place in Prague, on Tuesday, 22 June 2017.
