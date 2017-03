Kinstellar has assisted Rubik Ventures (Luxembourg) on its sale of the SPV owning the office building at Bocskai street 30, Budapest XI, to Videoton Group. The property is 5,000sq m and is fully leased to Colas Hungaria Zrt.

The Kinstellar team consisted of: Ákos Nagy, Counsel, Mónika Frank, Managing Associate and the head of the real estate practice in the Budapest office, Ágnes Szabó, Associate and Barnabás Sági, Junior Associate.