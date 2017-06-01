Kinstellar expands its dispute resolution practice

Zdeněk Kučera is joining Kinstellar as a managing associate. He brings more than 10 years of experience to the firm, having previously worked as a senior lawyer at Baker & McKenzie where he focused mainly on dispute resolution and legal work for the ICT (TMT) sector and has acquired an extensive track record in both these areas.

At Kinstellar, Kučera will be head of dispute resolution and TMT practice. Zdeněk is known for providing hands-on and highly qualified advice. In his practice, he focuses primarily on dispute resolution, information technology advice as well as trade and commerce.

He specialises in electronic contracting negotiations for technology contracts, internet liability and online marketing legislation. He also advises on public contract issues, namely in the technology sector.

He has participated in legal assessments of IT products, acquisitions of companies, online projects structuring as well as representing clients in various kind of disputes.

Recently, he assisted a global engineering company with commercial and litigation issues, a Czech bank with a complex outsourcing project or a defence industry client on agreements with the Ministry of Defence.

Zdeněk is also a university lecturer and participates in other academic activities pertaining to IT law at the Law Faculty of Charles University in Prague and the Information Technologies Faculty of the Czech Technical University in Prague. He is a regular guest lecturer at the Institute of Economic Studies of Charles University in Prague, Masaryk University in Brno and elsewhere.