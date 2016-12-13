Kinstellar at Deals and Dealmakers summit in Bulgaria

Kinstellar is pleased to have served as a General Partner of the 11th Annual Investment Summit: Deals and Dealmakers conference that took place in Sofia 29 November.

This year’s edition focused on the latest transactions across the CEE/SEE region and also provided the opportunity for participants to discuss hot topics impacting their business.

Kinstellar partner Anthony O’Connor moderated an interesting panel discussion with representatives of Enterprise Investors, Mezzanine Management, 3TS Capital Partners, M&G Investments and PostScriptum Ventures that tackled the challenges and opportunities of PE investors in SEE.

On the occasion of the conference, Kinstellar released a series of podcasts where Anthony O’Connor speaks withsome of the conference panelists about topical issues and emerging trends. Click here and here to listen to our most recent podcasts.