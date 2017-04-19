Kinstellar co-hosts capital markets conference in Astana, Kazakhstan

On 12 April the conference “Kazakhstan: Tapping International Capital Markets” was held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. Kinstellar’s Almaty office co-hosted this conference with BNY Mellon, Astana International Finance Centre, FTI Consulting and Cleary Gottlieb.

The conference was focused on the development of the Astana International Financial Centre, investment policy of Kazakhstan, privatisation and issues of domestic and international offerings. It boasted an impressive list of speakers, among who were Kairat Kelimbetov, Governor of the Astana International Finance Centre, James Kynge, Emerging Markets Editor of the Financial Times and Vyacheslav Kurochkin, Vice-President of Credit Suisse.

Panellists of the conference included the representatives of Credit Suisse, AIFC, BNY Mellon and IFC. Joel Benjamin, Managing Partner of Kinstellar’s Almaty office moderated a panel discussion on Corporate Governance.