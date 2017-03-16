Kinstellar to co-host Czech-Serbian investment roundtable

Kinstellar and tax and audit firm TPA are co-organising an interactive and practical discussion on investing in Serbia as an attractive destination for investors from the Czech Republic, with a focus on opportunities and main considerations. The event will take place in Prague, on Wednesday, 29 March 2017.

Topics to be discussed include the general investment climate and main political, economic and legal parameters, investment and tax incentives, corporate and M&A basics and other issues, including on-going financing of a Serbian company and its Czech tax implications, the tax impact on repatriating profits, etc.