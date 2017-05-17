Kinstellar, Cleary, FTI to co-host dispute resolution event in Kyiv

On 1 June 2017 Kinstellar’s Kyiv office, together with the London offices of international law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and global business advisory firm FTI Consulting, will co-host a conference on cross-border dispute resolution at the InterContinental Kyiv hotel. The conference will raise a number of dispute resolution issues of importance to businesses in Ukraine and will highlight the following key topics:

how to raise a case at the High Court of England and Wales;

how to manage risks in cross-border litigation;

how to effectively enforce English Court judgments;

how to secure worldwide freezing orders and other methods of enforcement;

how will Brexit affect England as a key litigation hub.