Kinstellar and Binder Grösswang advise Puratos on Diamant deal

Kinstellar and the Austrian law firm Binder Grösswang advised Puratos, a Belgian producer of raw materials for the bakery, patisserie and chocolate sectors, on all aspects of its acquisition of Diamant, an Austrian bakery-ingredient producer, from Werhahn Group.

Headquartered in Wels, Austria, and with affiliates in Poland and the Czech Republic, Diamant, employs more than 140 people and produces and sells bakery ingredients in Europe and Asia.

Binder Grösswang acted as legal adviser to Puratos on this transaction. Kinstellar handled the Czech aspects of the deal, with a team led by Jan Juroška (Partner) and including Michal Kníž and Kristýna Del Maschio (Associates). The law firm Domanski Zakrzewski Palinka assisted on the Polish law aspects of the transaction.