Kinstellar advises on Waberer IPO

Kinstellar acted as Hungarian legal counsel to Berenberg, Erste Group, Citigroup and Renaissance Capital, as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, regarding the initial public offering of Waberer’s International, one of Europe’s largest long-haul transportation companies on the Budapest Stock Exchange.

The Kinstellar team, led by the Budapest office’s Managing Partner Csilla Andrékó and Managing Associate and capital markets specialist Ákos Mátés-Lányi, advised on the legal documentation and the corporate and regulatory issues of the transaction. The team also coordinated the communication with the regulators and took a leading role in the general transaction management.