Kinstellar advises on two of the largest real estate deals in CEE

Kinstellar has advised on two of the largest real estate projects in the CEE region.

The first involved the acquisition of Olympia Brno, the largest super-regional shopping centre in the Czech Republic, where Kinstellar successfully advised Deutsche EuroShop on the €374m acquisition of the Brno shopping centre. This is one of the largest retail investments in CEE.

The second transaction is related to the acquisition financing of a real estate portfolio in CEE, valued at over €650m, in which Kinstellar successfully advised Helaba and ČSOB on the Czech part of CPI Property Group’s acquisition financing of a high-quality, mixed-use retail and commercial portfolio acquired from CBRE Global Investors. This was one of the biggest retail real-estate transactions to have ever been completed in the region.