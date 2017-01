Kinstellar advised on the sale of Office Garden 1, to FLE GmbH, part of the French LFPI group. The property comprises 16,000sq m of leasable area, with international tenants including Tata, Hewlett Packard, and Sophos.

The Kinstellar team was led by partner Anthony O’Connor and comprised managing associate Monika Frank, associate Ferenc David and junior associates Laszlo Palocz and Barnabás Sagi.