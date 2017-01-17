Kinstellar advises Prologis on acquisition of M0 Central Business Park

Kinstellar has advised its client Prologis (on behalf of Prologis European Properties Fund II) on the acquisition of the M0 Central Business Park, located at Szigetszentmiklós, M0 ring road. The logistics park comprises 31,000sq m of leasable area, 100% leased by strong international tenants.

The Kinstellar team was led by partner Anthony O’Connor and comprised managing associate Ákos Mátés-Lányi and junior associate László Palócz. Kinstellar advised Prologis on all aspects of the transaction, including due diligence, the structuring of the transaction and negotiation of the transactional documentation.