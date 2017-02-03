Kinstellar advises Nidec on acquisition of Emerson Electric brands

Kinstellar teams in Bucharest, Budapest and Prague have advised Nidec, a leading Japanese manufacturer of electric motors, on the acquisition of Leroy-Somer and Control Techniques from Emerson Electric Co Motors, a US provider of products and services for a wide range of industrial, commercial and consumer markets. The transaction, valued at $1.2bn, involved several jurisdictions and is part of Nidec’s strategy to expand its industrial and commercial business in Europe.

The Kinstellar team comprised Razvan Popa (Partner) and Oana Costache (Senior Associate) in Bucharest, Anthony O’Connor (Partner) and Ákos Nagy (Counsel) in Budapest and Jan Juroška (Partner) and Jan Pfeffer (Senior Associate) in Prague. The international counsel of Nidec was Sidley & Austin.