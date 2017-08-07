Kinstellar advises Mohawk in connection with Emilceramica acquisition

Kinstellar has advised Marazzi Group S.r.l. in connection with obtaining the merger control clearances from the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine for the acquisition of Emilceramica S.r.l. and Emil Russia LLC.

Marazzi Group S.r.l. — a member of Mohawk Group and a subsidiary of Mohawk Industries, Inc., a Fortune 500 company — is a global supplier of a broad range of flooring products, including carpets, rugs, hardwood, laminate, ceramic tiles, stones and vinyl flooring. It also supplies wood-based panels, as well as insulation materials. The company is headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia (US), employs around 35,000 people and has its main operations in North America, Europe and Russia. The group’s brands include American Olean, Bigelow, Daltile, Durkan, KAI, Lees, Marazzi, Mohawk, Pergo, and Quick-Step. The transaction will allow Mohawk Group to expand its participation in the high-end ceramic tile market, especially in the north-central European region.

Emilceramica S.r.l. and Emil Russia LLC are members of EmilGroup, an industrial group with more than 50 years of history.

Kinstellar’s team was led by managing associate, Mykyta Nota, with support from junior associate, Daryna Ushchapivska, under the supervision of partner, Kostiantyn Likarchuk.