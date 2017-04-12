Kinstellar advises M7 on two deals in Hungary and Czech Republic

Our teams in Budapest and Prague advised M7 Real Estate on its €68.5m senior debt facility from Starwood European Real Estate Finance. M7 recently closed its first Central European fund for third-party investors, known as M7 Central European Real Estate Fund I (M7 CEREF I), after collecting €60m of investor capital.

We also advised M7 on the acquisition of Aerozone Logistics Park in Budapest, a 64,600sq m industrial asset, from CA Immo Group and Union Invest. The multi-tenanted logistics park is located close to Budapest’s airport.

The Kinstellar Budapest team was led by Anthony O‘Connor, Partner, head of Corporate M&A at Kinstellar Budapest and the firm-wide co-head of the firm’s private equity sector, and included Managing Associate Ákos Mátés-Lányi and Associate Levente Hegedűs. The Kinstellar Prague team was led by Klára Štěpánková, Partner and the head of the firm-wide Real Estate & Construction sector, and included Counsel Martina Březinová and Associate Rudolf Schichor.