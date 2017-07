Kinstellar advises Halyk Bank on Kazkommertsbank deal

Kinstellar has advised the leading Kazakhstan bank, Halyk Bank JSC, on its acquisition of Kazkommertsbank JSC from Mr Kenges Rakishev and Sovereign Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna JSC. According to the agreements, Halyk Bank acquired 96.81% of ordinary shares in Kazkommertsbank.

The Kinstellar team was led by Adlet Yerkinbayev (Partner) who was assisted by Kuanysh Shekerbekov (Associate). Other team members included Kairat Baizakov (Of Counsel), Irina Voloboi (Senior Associate), Lena Makarenko (Senior Associate), Dina Berkaliyeva (Senior Associate), Assel Mussina (Associate), Murat Madykov (Associate), Yerlan Akhmetov (Associate), Yerbol Konarbayev (Associate), Arman Kazhdarov (Associate), Valeriya Khan (Associate).