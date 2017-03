Kinstellar has advised Genesis Private Equity Fund III, which has secured over CZK2bn (over €74m) for equity investments into SMEs, on its latest investment — the acquisition of a 47 per cent share in POS Media Group, a provider of point-of-sale advertising and in-store communications solutions in CEE.

The Kinstellar team was led by Partner Jan Juroška and included Associates Kristýna Del Maschio and Michal Kníž.