Kinstellar advises equity fund over formation of consumer electronics player

Kinstellar has successfully advised Genesis Private Equity Fund III on the formation of a strong player on the consumer electronics market.

The owners of the respective companies have agreed to combine HP TRONIC, the operator of the Euronics retail chain and owner of the Kasa.cz and Hej.sk e-shops, with DATART, one of the biggest retail entities in the Czech Republic.

The structure will receive a capital contribution from Genesis Private Equity Fund III, which will gain a material minority share.

The intended merger will create an enterprise with revenue in excess of CZK 15 billion (£500m) per year and a high-quality chain of more than 130 specialised electronics shops that are visited by more than 22 million customers annually.

The transaction remains subject to an approval of the Office for the Protection of Competition in the Czech Republic and the Antimonopoly Office of the Slovak Republic.

The Kinstellar team was led by Jan Juroška (partner), other key team members were Michal Kníž (senior associate) and Kristýna Del Maschio (junior associate).