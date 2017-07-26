Kinstellar advises on Avenir Business Park sale

Kinstellar has advised the vendor on the disposal of the Avenir Business Park office development in the office district of Prague 5 – Nove Butovice. Tenants include Porsche and Sony.

The purchaser was a fund managed by Tristan Capital Partners along with their co-investing local partner, Mint Investments.

The Kinstellar team was led by Klára Štěpánková (Partner and head of the firm-wide real estate sector) and Jan Juroška (Partner) and also included Rudolf Schichor (Associate) and Michal Matouš (Junior Associate).