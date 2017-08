Kinstellar has advised Adval Asset Management on the sale of Cascade Office Building in Bucharest, to the Polish real estate developer Global Trade Center (GTC).

The Kinstellar team was led by Victor Constantinescu, Partner and head of our south eastern Europe real estate practice and also included lawyer Alexandru Mocanescu.

Cascade Office Building is a class A office building with a total area of 4.200 sqm, located in the centre of Bucharest.