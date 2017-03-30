Kinstellar advises on acquisition financing of a CEE real estate portfolio

Kinstellar has advised Helaba and ČSOB on the Czech law aspects of CPI Property Group‘s acquisition financing of a high-quality mixed-use retail and commercial portfolio in Central and Eastern Europe acquired from CBRE Global Investors. The transaction is valued at over €650m and includes 11 shopping centres across the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary and Romania. It is one of the biggest retail real-estate transactions ever to have been completed in the region.

The Kinstellar team was led by Klára Štěpánková, Partner and head of the firm-wide real estate, construction and planning practice, Leo Javorek, Managing Associate, and Kamil Blažek, Partner.